AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 629,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,934 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.