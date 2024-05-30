ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

ACNB has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ACNB has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of ACNB opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. Research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

