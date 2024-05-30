ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

