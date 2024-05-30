Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98.8% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

