Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

FXI stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

