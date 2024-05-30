Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,133,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000.

CGBL stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

