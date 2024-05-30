Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,267,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

