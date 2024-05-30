Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.42-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

