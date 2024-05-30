Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

