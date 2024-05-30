Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE AEM opened at C$92.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$96.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. Insiders sold 159,000 shares of company stock worth $14,401,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

