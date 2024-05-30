Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 86.4% in May

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,124,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

ANSC opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

