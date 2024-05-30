Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the April 30th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

ALRN stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

