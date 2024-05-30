Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

