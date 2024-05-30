AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 25,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.07.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$139.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

BOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

