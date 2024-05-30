Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 157.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 31.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.