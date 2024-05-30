Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.