American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

