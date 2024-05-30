American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 13.5 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- United Natural Foods Surges on Whole Foods Extended Partnership
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Call Option Volumes Spiked For These 3 Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.