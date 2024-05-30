Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Amesite Trading Up 5.1 %
Amesite stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Amesite has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
About Amesite
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amesite
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.