Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amesite Trading Up 5.1 %

Amesite stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Amesite has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

About Amesite



Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

