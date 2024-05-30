Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in May

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.