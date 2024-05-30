Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANEB stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.