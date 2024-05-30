Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $113.19 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

