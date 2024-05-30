Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 399.4% in May

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 399.4% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

