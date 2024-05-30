Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 573.1% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 573.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied UV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

