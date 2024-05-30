AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Update

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

