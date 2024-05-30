Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 268,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $80.96.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on APVO
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.