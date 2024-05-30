Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 268,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.