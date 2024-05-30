Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after buying an additional 840,823 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 484.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 579,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

