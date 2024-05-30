Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 77,189 shares.The stock last traded at $70.24 and had previously closed at $70.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Argan Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Argan by 78.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

