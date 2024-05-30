Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. 70,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 230,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $662.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.83.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $15,638,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $7,142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $5,272,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

