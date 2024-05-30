Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 37,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,348,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.