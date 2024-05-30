Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $119.56 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $156.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

