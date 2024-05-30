Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 545,556 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 545,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

