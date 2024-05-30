Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Crocs worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 618,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,765,000 after buying an additional 90,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $153.61 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

