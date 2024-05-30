Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 133,153 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,153 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Smartsheet worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 274,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

