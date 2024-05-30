Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 308,309 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,309 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stevanato Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €34.29 ($37.27).

NYSE STVN opened at €19.16 ($20.83) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

