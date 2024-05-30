Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 147,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,255,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $333.99 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.76 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.