Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 108,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MYR Group by 446.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

