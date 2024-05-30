Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $171.69 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $17,135,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

