Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $760.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.69.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

