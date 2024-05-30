Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

AXTA stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.