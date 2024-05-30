Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
AXTA stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
