Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE NIO opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

