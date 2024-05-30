Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of CAVA Group worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last quarter.

CAVA stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.03.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

