Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $21.54 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.63.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $398.40 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $408.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,301. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

