Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $31.16 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of Legend Biotech worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

