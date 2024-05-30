Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $7.16 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of PDD opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

