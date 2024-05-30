Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FERG opened at $203.53 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $143.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

