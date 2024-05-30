Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $12.48 Million Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

RYTM stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $627,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $627,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.