Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 143.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. VTEX has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

