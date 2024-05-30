Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 2,464 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credicorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.72%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

