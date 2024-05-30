Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 35,261 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $169.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.