Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,788 shares of company stock worth $1,738,708. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

